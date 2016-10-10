Deinove swaps biofuel for health products

French biotech firm Deinove is changing focus from biofuels to carotenoids and antibiotics for human health. The company was founded on research into rare bacteria including Deinococcus strains, which it says can degrade complex organic material into smaller compounds. But the firm’s biofuel ambitions were sidelined by low oil prices and lack of government support. Now, Deinove plans to work on a “high potential” antibiotic lead. In addition, it will develop carotenoid strains and nutrition and cosmetic products with firms including Flint Hills Resources.
