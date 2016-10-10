Merrimack cuts jobs and its CEO

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is narrowing its focus to several systems-biology-derived oncology drug candidates and its approved pancreatic cancer drug Onivyde, a liposomal formulation of irinotecan. It intends to eliminate more than $200 million in expenses over the next two years. The company has initiated an immediate 22% reduction in its staff, which was 426 employees as of January. Merrimack’s CEO, Robert Mulroy, also has resigned.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter