New chemical firms debut on the New York Stock Exchange

Two products of corporate spin-offs, Versum Materials and AdvanSix, debuted on Oct. 3 as independent chemical firms trading on the New York Stock Exchange. On the same day, a third chemical maker, Ashland, launched an identity campaign after the spin-off of its Valvoline automotive oil change business.

Activist investors played a hand in the separation of Versum from Air Products & Chemicals and the orientation of Ashland as a specialty chemicals-focused entity. Honeywell, in contrast, acted on its own to create AdvanSix as a way to exit the nylon 6 business years after competitors DuPont and Solutia sold their ailing nylon arms.

Credit: Versum Materials

Versum CEO Guillermo Novo says the launch of his firm creates a “focused pure-play in the semiconductor industry,” with $1 billion in annual sales and 1,900 employees. Originally, Versum was to include businesses in epoxy curing agents and polyurethane additives, but they were sold to Evonik Industries in May for $3.8 billion.

The spin-off of Versum can be traced back to activist investor William Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management, who took a 10% position in Air Products in 2014 and pushed it to maximize shareholder value.

Ashland too embarked on a program to improve shareholder value after activist investor Jana Partners took a 7% stake in the firm in 2014. The plan to hive off Valvoline was hatched the following year. It was completed on Sept. 28 when Ashland sold a 17% stake in the oil change firm and raised more than $750 million.

The separation of Valvoline concludes a journey for Ashland from a regional oil refiner to a specialty chemicals firm that aims to derive 30% of sales from new and patent-protected products, senior vice president Louis Fernandez-Moreno tells C&EN. The firm now hopes its rebranding effort will more closely identify the Ashland name with chemicals and materials for personal care, pharmaceuticals, and construction.