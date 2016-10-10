Galveston [+]Enlarge Credit: Shutterstock

The American Chemical Society’s Greater Houston Section will host the 72nd Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM 2016) at the Galveston Island Convention Center in Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 10, to Sunday, Nov. 13.

The meeting theme is “Innovations in Energy & Medicine.” The general chair is B. Montgomery Pettitt of the University of Texas Medical Branch, and the program chairs are Simon Bott of Swansea University and Seiichi Matsuda of Rice University.

SWRM 2016 at a glance Dates: Nov. 10–13 Location: Galveston Island, Texas Information contacts: B. Montgomery Pettitt, mpettitt@utmb.edu, general chair; Simon Bott, s.g.bott@swansea.ac.uk, and Seiichi Matsuda, matsuda@rice.edu, program chairs Website: scsb.utmb.edu/swrm-2016.

Technical program. The technical program will feature more than 35 symposia and workshops, including “Aggregation of Biological Molecules,” “Applications of Photonics in Energy & the Life Sciences,” “Bioinorganic Chemistry,” “Biological Mass Spectrometry,” “Biomolecular NMR Spectroscopy,” “Chemical & Biological Processes Regulating Transport of Pollutants in the Gulf of Mexico & Its Estuaries,” “Colloidal & Surface Phenomena,” “Computational Drug Design & Screening,” “Cryo-Electron Microscopy,” “Frontiers of Organic Synthesis,” “Functional Nucleic Acids in Honor of David Gorenstein’s Retirement,” “Functional Polymers,” “Joe Hightower Symposium,” “Making the Transition Between Two-Year & Four-Year Colleges: In Recognition of the 2015 U.S. Professor of the Year, Amina Khalifa El-Ashmawy,” “Molecular Probes for Biomedicinal Chemistry,” “Noncovalent Bonding in Biological Systems,” “Nonequilibrium Processes in Chemistry, Physics & Biology,” “Nucleic Acids: Structure to Function,” “Petroleum Thermodynamics & Flow Assurance,” “Protein Structure, Dynamics & Function,” “Southwest Theoretical & Computational Chemistry,” “Structures of Signaling Proteins,” “Supramolecular Chemistry,” “Synthetic Biology,” and “Unraveling the Photophysics in Organic Photovoltaics.”

General poster sessions will cover analytical, biological, computational, inorganic, materials, medicinal, organic, physical, and polymer chemistry, as well as chemical education and posters from participants in ACS’s Project SEED program for economically disadvantaged students.

Courses and workshops. In addition to an ACS Careers workshop on career pathways and two résumé review sessions, there will also be a workshop on “Effective Chemical Safety Management.” The workshop will take place on Friday, Nov. 11, from 8 AM to 5:30 PM and offer a detailed analysis of the chemical hygiene officer position in both large-scale and small-scale environments. The workshop will briefly cover the relevant regulatory landscape and best management practices for chemical hygiene officers.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, there will be an ACS Leadership Development System course to provide ACS leaders with new and improved ways to more effectively lead themselves and others through change.

Exposition and special events. The exposition will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 PM. It will also be open on Friday, Nov. 11, from 9 AM to 1 PM and 2 to 7 PM and on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 AM to 1 PM and 2 to 6 PM.

An undergraduate student mixer will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 5:30 PM. On Friday, there will be a graduate student fair and undergraduate poster session. The graduate student fair will also take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Undergraduates are invited to attend the symposium “Making the Transition between Two-Year & Four-Year Colleges.”

The high school program will provide opportunities for science teachers in the southwest region to network with ACS Project SEED faculty and organizers.

A Women Chemist’s Committee luncheon will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, and will feature Nancy Gray, director of the Gordon Research Conferences, as the speaker.

A tour of Victorian-style homes on Galveston Island will take place on Saturday afternoon, and a boat tour of the Galveston harbor is planned for Saturday evening.

Awards. A dinner and reception to celebrate the recipients of the Southwest Regional Awards will take place on Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 10 PM. The following awards will be presented: the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, ACS Division of Chemical Education Southwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, Southwest Regional ACS Award, Student Presentation Scholarship Awards, and Partners for Progress & Prosperity (P3) Award for the Southwest Region.

Lodging. Rooms are available at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort on a first-come, first-served basis at a special rate of $159 per night when booked through the meeting website. Parking is free at the convention center and Hilton for all convention attendees. Round-trip transportation from Houston airports to Galveston hotels is available through services such as Galveston Express and Galveston Limousine Service.