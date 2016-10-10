Sarepta licenses Summit’s DMD drugs

In its second partnership since FDA approval last month of eteplirsen, its exon-skipping Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment, Sarepta Therapeutics has licensed the European rights to Summit Therapeutics’ utrophin modulator pipeline. The deal includes ezutromid, which is in a Phase II study for treating DMD. Summit will get $40 million up front and could reap another $522 million in milestone payments. Late last month, Sarepta teamed with Catabasis to study combining its exon-skipping drugs with Catabasis’s NF-κB inhibitors.
