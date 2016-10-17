AstraZeneca buys second Amgen site

AstraZeneca has bought a second biologics site in Colorado from Amgen. The Longmont facility, reported by local media outlets to have been acquired for $64.5 million, will be used to support operations at the Boulder site that the company bought from Amgen in September 2015. The purchase of the Boulder plant doubled AstraZeneca’s U.S. manufacturing capacity for biologics, which occupy a growing proportion of the company’s drug pipeline. AstraZeneca says it will add staff in Longmont as its pipeline matures.
