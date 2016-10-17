The cost of plastic packaging

October 17, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 41
The growing use of plastic food packaging benefits consumers, but critics say industry isn’t doing enough to minimize the negative environmental impact
Lesbian and gay chemists find workplaces more welcoming, transgender researchers seek greater inclusion
Democrat is trouncing Donald Trump in U.S. presidential campaign contributions
A look at the scientists who spend most of their time thinking about chemistry’s most central concept
Third Reich chemists invented the devastating chemical weapons, but the Nazis didn’t deploy them against the Allies during World War II
Células madre sanguíneas modificadas podrían llegar a ayudar a los pacientes a producir glóbulos rojos sanos
Iterative process threads multiple rings onto molecule’s axle with high yields