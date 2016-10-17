Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

October 17, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 41

The growing use of plastic food packaging benefits consumers, but critics say industry isn’t doing enough to minimize the negative environmental impact

Volume 94 | Issue 41
Polymers

The cost of plastic packaging

The growing use of plastic food packaging benefits consumers, but critics say industry isn’t doing enough to minimize the negative environmental impact

LGBT chemists seek a place at the bench

Lesbian and gay chemists find workplaces more welcoming, transgender researchers seek greater inclusion

Pharma, chemical industry donors favor Hillary Clinton

Democrat is trouncing Donald Trump in U.S. presidential campaign contributions

  • Physical Chemistry

    The art of the chemical bond

    A look at the scientists who spend most of their time thinking about chemistry’s most central concept

  • Materials

    The Nazi origins of deadly nerve gases

    Third Reich chemists invented the devastating chemical weapons, but the Nazis didn’t deploy them against the Allies during World War II

  • Biological Chemistry

    CRISPR modifica la mutación de células falciformes

    Células madre sanguíneas modificadas podrían llegar a ayudar a los pacientes a producir glóbulos rojos sanos

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Ramped-up route to polyrotaxanes

Iterative process threads multiple rings onto molecule’s axle with high yields

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Twists, turns, and a terrible pain in your side; amazing mazes

 

