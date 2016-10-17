Avecia builds up drug service business

Nitto Denko Avecia will acquire Irvine Pharmaceutical Services, an analytical development services provider, and sister company Avrio Biopharmaceuticals, a contract manufacturer of injectable drugs. Both firms are located in Irvine, Calif. Avecia is a contract manufacturer of oligonucleotides with facilities in Massachusetts and Ohio. President Detlef Rethage says the purchase will broaden Avecia’s services for drug industry customers beyond oligonucleotide manufacturing.
