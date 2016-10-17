Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF, Avantium move on biopolymer

Companies form joint venture for key monomer furandicarboxylic acid

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 17, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BASF and Avantium are advancing their efforts to develop the novel polymer polyethylene furanoate (PEF). The partners have formed a joint venture, Synvina, to build a plant at BASF’s complex in Antwerp, Belgium, for furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), a biobased chemical used to make PEF.

The companies say the plant will cost in the “medium three-digit million euro” range, putting the investment between $300 million and $700 million. Amsterdam-based Avantium is reportedly close to launching an initial public stock offering of more than $100 million to help fund the effort.

The plant will have FDCA capacity of 50,000 metric tons per year and is intended to be a “reference plant,” used to develop the technology further so it can be licensed for industrial-scale production.

The technology, developed by Avantium and called YXY, dehydrates carbohydrates to make 5-methoxy methyl furfural, which is subsequently oxidized to make FDCA. FDCA is reacted with ethylene glycol to get PEF.

Coca-Cola and Danone have been collaborating with Avantium for several years to develop the polymer as a biobased alternative to polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used for soda bottles.

PEF has much better oxygen and carbon dioxide barrier properties than PET and thus may be suitable for markets, such as beer bottles, that have been hard for PET to capture. Last month, Avantium and Japan’s Toyobo announced plans to make PEF polymers at Toyobo’s plant in Iwakuni, Japan, as well as PEF films.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Origin Materials licenses Avantium technology
Carbios gets more funding for PET recycling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont, ADM pilot the biobased monomer FDME

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE