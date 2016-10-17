BASF sees lower sales and earnings

BASF gave investors a preview of its third-quarter sales and earnings, which, while down compared with last year, beat analysts’ expectations. The German giant had sales of $15.4 billion compared with $19.2 billion in the year-ago quarter and income from operations of $1.7 billion, down slightly from last year. The decreases were due mainly to BASF’s sale of its natural gas trading business in September 2015. Compared to the prior-year quarter, BASF says earnings from its performance products, functional materials, and agriculture businesses were considerably higher. BASF will release its full report on Oct. 27.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter