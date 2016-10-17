Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 17, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Ube Industries will more than double nylon 6 capacity at its plant in Castellón, Spain, to 70,000 metric tons per year. The Japanese firm says nylon film is being used as an environmentally friendly replacement for polyvinylidene chloride film in packaging applications.

Anellotech has received a $1.5 million investment from a new, unidentified investor. Based in Pearl River, N.Y., Anellotech is developing aromatics from nonfood biomass with a goal of enabling biobased polystyrene and other aromatic plastics.

Kultevat, a St. Louis-based developer of dandelions that produce natural rubber, has expanded its R&D collaboration with Dutch crop innovation firm KeyGene. The two companies will build on successes in molecular breeding and hybrids, expand plantings of dandelions, and improve rubber extraction technology.

Arkema will spend $15 million to build a polyester powder coating resins facility and laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India. The company already produces alkyd, acrylic, and polyester resins at the site.

Medivir will cut about 25 early-stage research and five administrative jobs as it focuses on oncology. It will seek partners for its infectious disease candidates and for MIV-711, which is in Phase II studies for treating osteoarthritis. The Swedish firm’s technology centers on protease inhibition and nucleotide/nucleoside science.

Crescendo Biologics will work with Takeda Pharmaceutical to develop cancer therapies based on its Humabody human antibody fragments. Takeda will pay up to $36 million in upfront fees. Crescendo could receive up to $754 million more in milestone payments.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will help commercialize, in the U.S. and Canada, biosimilar versions of the antibody drugs Rituxan and Herceptin being developed by South Korea’s Celltrion. Teva will pay Celltrion $160 million and share profits if the drugs are approved.

Immunome, a biotech developing cancer immunotherapies, has raised $12.2 million in its first major round of funding. Immunome will use the money to develop its drug discovery engine, which is based on libraries of antibodies that bind to cancer neoantigens.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis puts another $180 million into peptide-drug conjugate deal
New protein degrader collaboration announced
AstraZeneca Signs Two Research Pacts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE