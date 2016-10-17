Chemist moves up in DOE science office

The Department of Energy has named computational chemist Steve Binkley deputy director of science programs in the Department of Energy’s Office of Science. Binkley, currently head of the department’s Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research, received a doctorate in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University in 1978. He previously worked for Sandia National Laboratories and the Department of Homeland Security. Binkley’s research interests include the properties of atoms and molecules, the simulation of complex systems, and the computer science of massively parallel computers and large-data systems. The deputy director of science programs oversees Office of Science grant-making program offices—Advanced Scientific Computing Research, Basic Energy Sciences, Biological & Environmental Research, Fusion Energy Sciences, High Energy Physics, and Nuclear Physics—and reports to Office of Science Director Cherry Murray. It is the highest science-related Office of Science position that does not require Senate confirmation. Binkley is replacing chemical physicist Patricia M. Dehmer, who is retiring Nov. 10 after nine years in the job.
