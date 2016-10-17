Helsinn launches venture fund

The Swiss drug firm Helsinn has started a $50 million venture capital fund to invest in drug, device, and food start-ups. The fund will support firms with early-stage technologies for cancer therapeutics, diagnostics, and supportive care; metabolic and gastrointestinal disorders; and dermatology conditions. Helsinn will invest in 10 to 15 firms, providing scientific and clinical strategy guidance, along with operational and board support. So far, the fund has invested in firms including MEI Pharma, OncoResponse, and QuantuMDx.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter