Indian firm buys Teva U.K. business

India’s Intas Pharmaceuticals will pay $740 million to buy the U.K. and Ireland business of Actavis Generics from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The European Union said Teva had to divest the business to win approval for its 2015 acquisition of Actavis Generics from Allergan. Intas says the new business will double its sales in Europe to $500 million annually and make it a top-20 player in generics.
