Merck and PolyOne target 3-D effects

Merck KGaA and PolyOne are joining to develop smooth, molded plastics that appear to have three-dimensional surfaces. The Merck technology, called in-mold 3-D, creates the effect with the help of pearlescent pigments. It can be implemented in a single step during the injection molding process, Merck says. PolyOne, a polymer service firm, sees applications in consumer product packaging and electronics.
