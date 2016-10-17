Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Obama extends program for rare pediatric drugs

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
October 17, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

President Barack Obama has signed into law a bill (S. 1878) extending FDA’s rare pediatric disease priority review voucher program through the end of the year. The biotech industry, which strongly supports the program, is urging lawmakers to include a multiyear extension in the 21st Century Cures Act, a sweeping piece of health care legislation that is being negotiated by the House of Representatives and the Senate. The rare pediatric disease program awards a voucher to a drugmaker that wins approval of a treatment for an illness affecting 200,000 or fewer children. The company can later redeem the voucher when seeking approval for another medicine to treat any illness. FDA is obligated to review the other drug in six months instead of the standard 10 months. The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, an industry trade group, calls the voucher program “a critical incentive in promoting research into rare diseases affecting children.” But FDA has criticized the program, arguing the vouchers can delay reviews of more urgently needed medicines.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE