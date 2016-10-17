Phenomenex to join Danaher portfolio

Danaher will acquire Phenomenex, a maker of chromatography columns with about 700 employees. The acquisition is intended to strengthen the instrumentation and consumables portfolio of the industrial conglomerate. Financial details were not disclosed, but Goldman Sachs estimates that Phenomenex has annual sales of about $200 million. Danaher says Phenomenex will continue to operate as a stand-alone company once the deal closes later this year. Other Danaher-owned instrument firms include Sciex, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, and Molecular Devices.
