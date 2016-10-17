Re: molecular machines

News of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry being awarded to Jean-Pierre Sauvage, J. Fraser Stoddart, and Ben Feringa for their work on molecular machines (C&EN, Oct. 10, page 5) inspired readers to check out a previously released C&EN article exploring Feringa’s efforts to build nanocars such as the one pictured above, which is only a few nanometers in length (Nov. 14, 2011, page 7). And after checking out the coverage, readers couldn’t help but delight in the work of Feringa and his fellow awardees.
Sometimes it pays to do good cool science and wow, how cool and futuristic is that?
Rajesh Devraj (@r_devraj) via Twitter
Waiting for nano airplanes soon.
Ali Mosleh Alhajj via Facebook
Nanobots: ROLL OUT!
Alex Couch (@couch_ing_tiger) via Twitter
Corrections
Sept. 5, page 2: A letter to the editor incorrectly stated when Lord Cherwell served as an adviser to Winston Churchill. Lord Cherwell advised Churchill during World War II, not World War I.
Sept. 12, page 16: Because of a production error, a structural diagram of triclocarban was cut off to incorrectly show two chlorine atoms as carbon atoms. Here is the correct structure.
Sept. 12, page 27: A feature story profiling Dow Chemical’s Peter Trefonas incorrectly identified when Dow acquired Rohm and Haas. The acquisition occurred in 2009, not 2001.
