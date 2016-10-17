Wacker to research silicones in U.S.

Wacker Chemie will set up a new R&D center in Ann Arbor, Mich., dedicated to supporting the firm’s silicones business in the Americas. The German company says it will invest a “single-digit million U.S. dollar figure,” mainly for equipment and installation of the labs. Located in Michigan Innovation Headquarters, a coworking space with other high-tech operations, the R&D center will benefit from a business incubator atmosphere, Wacker says.
