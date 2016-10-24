ACS Scholars announced for 2016

The recipients of the 2016 ACS Scholars Program scholarships have been announced. The program awards renewable scholarships of up to $5,000 to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or related fields, such as environmental science, toxicology, or chemical technology. High school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are eligible to apply.
The ACS Scholars Program was established in 1994 to encourage African American, Hispanic, and American Indian students—who were considered underrepresented in the chemical sciences by the National Science Foundation—to pursue careers in the field.
The list of 2016 winners is available at www.acs.org/scholars. Click on “2016 ACS Scholars Winners.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter