Cloud computing

October 24, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 42
Or: How the pharmaceutical research sector learned to stop worrying and love the cloud
Or: How the pharmaceutical research sector learned to stop worrying and love the cloud
Organic ligands help sequester and separate inorganic ions in mining and nuclear waste treatment
Attacks and infighting from the previously congenial committee worry the science community
Start-up seeks to advance its unusual business model with a big pharma partner
Two workers dead, one missing; 20 plants shut down or partially running
Refiner may snag large Abengoa facility for $26 million
Chemists take advantage of chemical equilibria in a network of reversible reactions to precipitate out rings