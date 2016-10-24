Advertisement

October 24, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 42

Or: How the pharmaceutical research sector learned to stop worrying and love the cloud

Volume 94 | Issue 42
Informatics

Cloud computing

Or: How the pharmaceutical research sector learned to stop worrying and love the cloud

Extracting inorganic ions, organically

Organic ligands help sequester and separate inorganic ions in mining and nuclear waste treatment

Deep divisions impede House Science Committee

Attacks and infighting from the previously congenial committee worry the science community

  • Business

    Perlara signs rare disease pact with Novartis

    Start-up seeks to advance its unusual business model with a big pharma partner

  • Profiles

    Fatal explosion hits BASF’s Ludwigshafen site

    Two workers dead, one missing; 20 plants shut down or partially running

  • Business

    Shell bids for cellulosic ethanol plant

    Refiner may snag large Abengoa facility for $26 million

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Coffee-ring effect produces chemical patterns

Chemists take advantage of chemical equilibria in a network of reversible reactions to precipitate out rings

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Scientific searches for dragon’s blood and the perfect burrito

 

Job listings

