ADC Therapeutics raises big money for drug conjugates

ADC Therapeutics, a Swiss developer of antibody-drug conjugates for cancer, has raised $105 million from new and existing investors including AstraZeneca, Auven Therapeutics, and the Wild Family Office. ADC’s drugs use antibodies to deliver pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based warheads to both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. ADC says it has raised $255 million since its inception in 2012. Two of its drugs, ADCT-301 and ADCT-402, are in clinical studies against lymphoma and leukemia. Its next two drug candidates will target solid tumors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter