Air Liquide builds ingredients facility

Air Liquide has broken ground on a $60 million plant in Sandston, Va., that will manufacture cosmetic and pharmaceutical ingredients. The facility will be shared by Air Liquide’s health and personal care ingredient subsidiary Seppic and its disinfection business Schülke. To be known as Polykon Manufacturing, it is the first U.S. ingredient plant for the two businesses. The joint operation is expected to start up in the first half of 2018 with a staff of 50 people.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter