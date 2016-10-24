Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 24, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Trinseo, the former Dow Chemical styrenic polymers business, plans to build a solution styrene-butadiene rubber pilot plant in Schkopau, Germany, by the end of next year. The company says the plant should help it accelerate innovations in the performance tires sector.

Merck KGaAhas granted a license to coatings maker DurXtreme to commercialize polysilazane-based coatings in Europe. Commercialization of polysilazane binders, formerly handled by DurXtreme, will return to Merck. Merck says it wants to focus on materials, not finished coatings.

Solvay plans to increase its sulfone polymers capacity by 35% over the next five years through capital investment and improvement projects. The company makes the high-performance materials at plants in Panoli, India, and Marietta, Ohio.

Amyris will collaborate with an unnamed food ingredients and nutraceuticals company to produce fermentation molecules, including at the firm’s Asian plants. Amyris expects to get $10 million up front, up to $20 million in equity investment, and a potential $100 million in revenue. The industrial biotech firm signed a similar nutraceuticals pact last month.

JSR will build a plant in Irapuato, Mexico, that makes mixtures of rubber, carbon black, and additives. The mixtures, known as masterbatches, are sold to makers of rubber molded products. The Japanese firm operates similar plants in China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Moderna Therapeutics has picked Catalent Pharma Solutions to manufacture mRNA cancer vaccines for Phase I and II clinical trials. Production will take place at Catalent’s Madison, Wis., biomanufacturing facility. Moderna is building its own plant in Norwood, Mass.

Cerbios-Pharma and Oncotec Pharma Produktion have joined CMC Biologics and IDT Biologika as members of Proveo, a European network for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) production. The partners say they now offer all the steps needed for contract manufacturing of ADCs.

ChemDiv, a chemistry-based contract research organization, will work with the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases to research molecular mechanisms underlying neurological health and disease. The effort will receive funding from Torrey Pines Investment, which shares some management with ChemDiv.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis to invest $300 million in biotherapeutics
BioNTech shores up vaccine supply chain
CordenPharma to make lipids for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE