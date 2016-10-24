Trinseo, the former Dow Chemical styrenic polymers business, plans to build a solution styrene-butadiene rubber pilot plant in Schkopau, Germany, by the end of next year. The company says the plant should help it accelerate innovations in the performance tires sector.
Merck KGaAhas granted a license to coatings maker DurXtreme to commercialize polysilazane-based coatings in Europe. Commercialization of polysilazane binders, formerly handled by DurXtreme, will return to Merck. Merck says it wants to focus on materials, not finished coatings.
Solvay plans to increase its sulfone polymers capacity by 35% over the next five years through capital investment and improvement projects. The company makes the high-performance materials at plants in Panoli, India, and Marietta, Ohio.
Amyris will collaborate with an unnamed food ingredients and nutraceuticals company to produce fermentation molecules, including at the firm’s Asian plants. Amyris expects to get $10 million up front, up to $20 million in equity investment, and a potential $100 million in revenue. The industrial biotech firm signed a similar nutraceuticals pact last month.
JSR will build a plant in Irapuato, Mexico, that makes mixtures of rubber, carbon black, and additives. The mixtures, known as masterbatches, are sold to makers of rubber molded products. The Japanese firm operates similar plants in China, Indonesia, and Thailand.
Moderna Therapeutics has picked Catalent Pharma Solutions to manufacture mRNA cancer vaccines for Phase I and II clinical trials. Production will take place at Catalent’s Madison, Wis., biomanufacturing facility. Moderna is building its own plant in Norwood, Mass.
Cerbios-Pharma and Oncotec Pharma Produktion have joined CMC Biologics and IDT Biologika as members of Proveo, a European network for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) production. The partners say they now offer all the steps needed for contract manufacturing of ADCs.
ChemDiv, a chemistry-based contract research organization, will work with the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases to research molecular mechanisms underlying neurological health and disease. The effort will receive funding from Torrey Pines Investment, which shares some management with ChemDiv.
