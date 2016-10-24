Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow, DuPont may shed units to ease big deal

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 24, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical and DuPont are reportedly looking for buyers of businesses where the two companies have areas of overlap, apparently to appease antitrust regulators evaluating their planned merger. According to reports from Bloomberg, Dow is shopping its ethylene-acrylic acid copolymers unit and DuPont is looking for a buyer for an herbicide business. “We do not comment on rumor or speculation,” a DuPont spokesperson says. Dow didn’t reply to a C&EN request for comment. In August, the European Commission launched an in-depth antitrust review because the two companies have similar business in agricultural chemicals, including herbicides, and packaging resins such as ethylene-acrylic acid copolymers, which are used to bind metals to polymers in packaging. Dow has a business in the copolymers under the Primacor name; DuPont markets a similar material called Nucrel. Both companies also have businesses in other packaging resins, including ethylene-vinyl acetate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Celanese, Sika plan sales to clear deals with regulators
EC investigates sale of Solvay’s nylon unit to BASF
DowDuPont invests in specialty plastics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE