Giant solar farm planned for Nevada

California-based SolarReserve hopes to build in the Nevada desert what would be the world’s largest solar farm. The concentrated solar facility would cost $5 billion and be capable of generating 2 gigawatts of power. The firm’s technology, already deployed at the 110-MW Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Las Vegas, uses thousands of mirrors, called heliostats, to focus the sun’s rays on a tower filled with molten salts. The 565 °C fluid creates steam that powers a turbine. SolarReserve is currently working to find a site and obtain financing.
