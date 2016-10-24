Japanese firms link China electrolytes

Ube Industries and Mitsubishi Chemical are combining their Chinese businesses in electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries. Ube makes electrolytes, which are based on lithium salts and solvents such as dimethyl carbonate, at plants in China and Japan. Mitsubishi’s electrolyte plants are in China, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S. The two firms say both demand and competition are increasing in the Chinese battery materials market.
