Jennifer Abril to head SOCMA

Jennifer L. Abril is the new head of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), a trade association for specialty chemical makers. Abril was formerly president of the International Fragrance Association. Earlier in her career, she worked for SOCMA and the American Chemistry Council, another trade association. Abril replaces Lawrence D. Sloan, who recently became head of the American Industrial Hygiene Association.
