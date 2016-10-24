Mentor sought for chemistry olympiad team

The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) program, sponsored by ACS, is seeking a mentor to help prepare students for the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) competition.
During the three-year term, the mentor will help conduct a two-week USNCO study camp, which will be held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in June of 2018, 2019, and 2020. The mentor will also accompany the U.S. team to the international competition in July of 2019 and 2020.
Interested individuals may obtain an application form at www.acs.org/olympiad or by contacting Margaret Thatcher, USNCO program administrator, at USNCO@acs.org or (202) 872-6328. The deadline for completed applications is Dec. 2.
Applicants must also arrange to send three letters of recommendation directly to Cecilia Hernandez at c_hernandez@acs.org by Dec. 7.
