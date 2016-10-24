Money raised by industrial, drug funds

Arsenal Capital Partners has raised $1.3 billion for its fourth investment fund. The New York City-based private equity firm invests in lower middle-market specialty industrial and health care companies. Current investments include the radiation cure resins maker IGM Resins and the drug development software firm Certara. Meanwhile, Sofinnova Partners has raised $650 million for its latest biotech investment fund. The fund plans to invest between $15 million and $35 million in 20 to 25 companies. Sofinovva says it has invested in 46 drug companies since 2007.
