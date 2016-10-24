Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Obama opens U.S. to pharma trade with Cuba

by Glenn Hess
October 24, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The Obama Administration’s newest round of executive actions designed to increase trade between the U.S. and Cuba will eventually allow pharmaceuticals made on the island to be sold in the U.S. In another change, U.S. scientists will be allowed to work on joint medical research projects alongside their Cuban counterparts. “Their biomedical industry is one that has a lot to offer to the American market,” says Ricardo Herrero, the executive director of #CubaNow, a Miami-based group that supports U.S. engagement with Cuba. Under the new measures, Cuban pharmaceutical companies may apply for U.S. regulatory approval and U.S. firms will be allowed to import, market, and sell FDA-approved Cuban-origin drugs. Cuba has patented about 400 pharmaceuticals. The new rules, issued by the U.S. Departments of the Treasury and of Commerce, also lift the $100 limit on rum and cigars that U.S. travelers can bring back from the island.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US DEA moves to expand cannabis for research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. files complaint over China’s patent policies
Chemical Industry Hails Passage Of Key Trade Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE