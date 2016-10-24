Re: spinning a good yarn

Scientists reported that a diet featuring graphene or single-walled carbon nanotubes could improve the strength and toughness of the silk produced by silkworms. Online readers considered the possibilities.
Popeye eats spinach for strength and silkworms eat carbon and graphene for silk production.
Mark Mendoza (@MarkosAMendoza) via Twitter
I named my pet silkworm Carbon Nanotube after this article!
Olivia via C&EN’s website
This takes the concept of a high-fiber diet to a whole new level.
Nilesh Shah (@NShah1282) via Twitter
