Vertex expands cystic fibrosis pact

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and the drug discovery arm of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation have expanded their research alliance. Vertex will get another $75 million up front and up to $6 million annually under the new pact. The partners have collaborated since 1998, with CFF contributing upward of $100 million to the company’s R&D prior to the approval of Kalydeco, the first disease-modifying cystic fibrosis treatment. In 2014, CFF sold its royalty rights to all of Vertex’s approved cystic fibrosis drugs for $3.3 billion.
