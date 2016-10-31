Frutarom, an Israeli flavors firm, has agreed to buy Brazil-based Nardi Aromas for $1.6 million. The purchase of the producer of natural flavors and herbal extracts for alcoholic drinks and carbonated beverages is Frutarom’s seventh acquisition this year.
Arkema will increase its production capacity for polyvinylidene fluoride by 25% at its site in Changshu, China. The company says it’s enjoying strong demand for the material from customers producing batteries and solar cells as well as from the water treatment sector.
Cabot Corp. is expanding capacity for conductive compounds and masterbatches for engineering thermoplastics applications at its plant in Pepinster, Belgium. The company says the new capacity is meant to meet growing demand for lightweight plastics needed to make more fuel-efficient cars.
Mexichem has acquired Gravenhurst Plastics, a Canadian maker of high-density polyethylene pipe. Gravenhurst had revenues of $15 million last year. It will become part of Mexichem’s Fluent pipe group.
Pacific Industrial Development Corp. has purchased a plant in Spartanburg, S.C., where it expects to employ 100 people within five years. The firm, which specializes in the development of materials including specialty alumina, aqueous solutions, rare-earth powders, and formulated powders, now manufactures its products in Weihai, China, and Ann Arbor, Mich.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and IBM have expanded their existing alliance using the latter’s Watson Health data cloud. The expansion includes a three-year effort to find new uses for existing drugs.
Enamine and FCH Group, both of Ukraine, will collaborate on compound library synthesis. Enamine will supply FCH with reagents, intermediates, and building blocks. FCH, in turn, will grant Enamine a share of the resulting compounds. Both firms will include them in their catalogs.
Daiichi Sankyo and
