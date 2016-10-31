Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 31, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Frutarom, an Israeli flavors firm, has agreed to buy Brazil-based Nardi Aromas for $1.6 million. The purchase of the producer of natural flavors and herbal extracts for alcoholic drinks and carbonated beverages is Frutarom’s seventh acquisition this year.

Arkema will increase its production capacity for polyvinylidene fluoride by 25% at its site in Changshu, China. The company says it’s enjoying strong demand for the material from customers producing batteries and solar cells as well as from the water treatment sector.

Cabot Corp. is expanding capacity for conductive compounds and masterbatches for engineering thermoplastics applications at its plant in Pepinster, Belgium. The company says the new capacity is meant to meet growing demand for lightweight plastics needed to make more fuel-efficient cars.

Mexichem has acquired Gravenhurst Plastics, a Canadian maker of high-density polyethylene pipe. Gravenhurst had revenues of $15 million last year. It will become part of Mexichem’s Fluent pipe group.

Pacific Industrial Development Corp. has purchased a plant in Spartanburg, S.C., where it expects to employ 100 people within five years. The firm, which specializes in the development of materials including specialty alumina, aqueous solutions, rare-earth powders, and formulated powders, now manufactures its products in Weihai, China, and Ann Arbor, Mich.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and IBM have expanded their existing alliance using the latter’s Watson Health data cloud. The expansion includes a three-year effort to find new uses for existing drugs.

Enamine and FCH Group, both of Ukraine, will collaborate on compound library synthesis. Enamine will supply FCH with reagents, intermediates, and building blocks. FCH, in turn, will grant Enamine a share of the resulting compounds. Both firms will include them in their catalogs.

Daiichi Sankyo andInspirion Delivery Sciences have formed a partnership to commercialize Inspirion’s MorphaBond, an extended-release morphine sulfate tablet. Under the agreement, Daiichi Sankyo will have the right to commercialize a separate Inspirion compound upon U.S. FDA approval.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay gets a taste for natural ingredients
Solvay Signs Polymer Deal
Ajinomoto Expands, Enters New Business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE