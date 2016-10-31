Advertisement

09443-cover1-openerOO.jpg
09443-cover1-openerOO.jpg
October 31, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 43

Young companies powered by chemistry

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 94 | Issue 43
Start-ups

C&EN's 2016 10 Start-Ups to Watch

Young companies powered by chemistry

Vinpocetine: drug or dietary supplement?

FDA signals intent to regulate semisynthetic dietary ingredient as a drug

Switzerland’s hidden pharmaceutical hub

Ticino blends Italian entrepreneurialism with Swiss efficiency

  • Education

    Teaching social media to scientists

    A handful of courses help researchers navigate the landscape of internet communication

  • Business

    Firms aim to fathom diseases

    Genomics Medicine Ireland and BlackThorn Therapeutics get venture support for understanding diseases

  • Business

    Dow, DuPont raise earnings amid demand for cars, houses, and food

    Chemical firms beat lackluster global economy by selling into consumer markets

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Cyclic peptides with heterocycles are cell membrane-permeable

Oxadiazole-containing peptidomimetic macrocycles have potential as drugs

Business & Policy Concentrates

Celebrating Halloween, chemistry-style

 

