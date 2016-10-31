Dow, Veolia test new treatment method

Dow Chemical and Veolia Water Technologies are jointly designing and testing a new petrochemical wastewater regeneration system at Dow’s site in Tarragona, Spain. The partners will combine chemical and biological treatments, ultrafiltration, reverse-osmosis membrane separation, and ion-exchange resin purification so that the water can be reused by Dow. The demonstration project is underwritten by the European Union and is expected to reduce annual water consumption at the Dow plant by 3.5 million m3. Veolia says the European petrochemical industry generates 1.8 billion m3 of wastewater annually.
