Evotec looks to acquire Cyprotex

Evotec, a German contract drug discovery firm, has made a $68 million cash offer to acquire Cyprotex. The 17-year-old firm with headquarters in England conducts preclinical contract research in drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, and toxicology. It employs 136 people across sites in Watertown, Mass.; Kalamazoo, Mich.; and Macclesfield and Alderley Park, England. The companies expect to complete the transaction before the end of the year.
