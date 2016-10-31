Heat Biologics eyes Zika vaccine

Heat Biologics has licensed patents from the University of Miami that it will use to develop vaccines against the Zika virus. The Zika program will be directed by Natasa Strbo, a reproductive immunologist at Miami who codeveloped Heat’s gp96-based immunotherapy technology. Heat Biologics currently uses the technology to create therapeutic cancer vaccines. The new Zika vaccines will be developed by a just-formed Heat subsidiary, Zolovax.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter