Hitachi builds cell plant in Japan

Hitachi Chemical will spend $19 million to build a custom manufacturing facility producing live regenerative-medicine cells in Yokohama, Japan. The cells, produced in vitro at the facility, could be used for organ restoration or to repair immune functions damaged by injury or disease. Other applications are in cancer immunotherapy treatments and somatic stem cell therapy. The plant will make use of know-how and technology supplied by PCT, a subsidiary of Caladrius BioSciences in which Hitachi acquired a 20% stake for close to $20 million in March.
