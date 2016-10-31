Re: polymer packaging

Alex Tullo’s cover story on the trade-offs associated with the use of plastic food packaging (C&EN, Oct. 17, page 32) led readers to ponder the material’s future.
▸ cenm.ag/plasticpackaging
Researchers should put more effort into looking for alternative and biodegradable packaging materials.
Mudassiru Salihu via C&EN’s website
Why are we not putting the same amount of pressure on the waste and recycling industry as we are on the packaging industry? ... When are we going to really address the changes that are needed in how we collect, transport, separate, and ultimately recycle our waste materials?
Jacqueline Ignacio via C&EN’s website
I went through this #Packaging culture shock when visiting my relatives in Japan in ’90s. Now shock is in U.S.—but we’ll figure it out.
Kaoru Aou (@KaoruAou) via Twitter
C&EN is working on a feature article exploring best practices for handling sexual misconduct in academic environments. If you’ve experienced or encountered sexual misconduct as a graduate student, postdoc, or junior faculty member and are willing to share your story for this article, please contact cenprojects@acs.org. We’d also appreciate hearing from administrators who’ve handled misconduct complaints. You may choose to remain anonymous for the story.
