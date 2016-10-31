Scripps and Calibr join forces

Scripps Research Institute (SRI) and the California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr) have joined to form a single nonprofit focused on basic and translational biomedical research. Chemist Peter Schultz created Calibr in 2012 and is also the head of SRI. The partners say that teaming up will facilitate a self-sustaining research model. SRI has struggled in recent years to attract sufficient government funding to offset the loss of a research contract with a big drug firm. The two organizations have already worked together on drug discovery and technology projects, including the creation of a peptide stabilization platform.
