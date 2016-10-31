Trinseo to expand rubber capacity

Trinseo is expanding solution styrene-butadiene rubber (S-SBR) capacity at its complex in Schkopau, Germany. The company says the 50,000-metric-ton-per-year expansion will increase its global S-SBR capacity by 50% when it comes on-line in January 2018. S-SBR allows tire makers to reduce rolling resistance while maintaining wet grip and durability. This puts the material in high demand as consumers and governments look for more energy-efficient tires. Trinseo also recently announced it is building a pilot plant in Schkopau to allow it to develop new grades of S-SBR.
