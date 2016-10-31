U.S. firms target Chinese infringers

Celanese has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission claiming that Chinese manufacturers of the artificial sweetener acesulfame potassium are infringing US Patent No. 9024016, which is owned by Celanese. The firm seeks to stop imports of the infringing product. Separately, Momentive says it has settled a patent dispute with two Chinese manufacturers, Dongguan Hungpai Shoe Material Manufacturing and Jingdezhen Hungpai Chemical Technology, over violation of a patent on its NXT silanes. The silanes couple silica reinforcing agents to rubber with a minimum of mixing steps.
