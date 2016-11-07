ACS Pubs launches symposium series in China

ACS Publications hosted its inaugural symposium, Innovation in Molecular Science, in partnership with the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICCAS) in Beijing on Oct. 23–25. The event was held in conjunction with ICCAS’s 60th anniversary.
This symposium is the first in a series of scientific symposia being organized by ACS Publications. “This new series provides a prominent and far-reaching platform for ACS Publications and the society to have more of a presence in China and beyond,” says Feng Chen, assistant director of editorial development and China strategic partnerships for ACS Publications. “ACS Pubications has high-quality journals, and this symposium provides in-person interaction, which is valuable, especially for researchers in other countries.”
Around 450 attendees from 16 countries participated in the symposium, which featured five plenary sessions with 24 speakers, 17 short oral presentations, and more than 100 posters. For more information, visit symposium.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter