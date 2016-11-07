Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Pubs launches symposium series in China

by Linda Wang
November 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

ACS Publications hosted its inaugural symposium, Innovation in Molecular Science, in partnership with the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICCAS) in Beijing on Oct. 23–25. The event was held in conjunction with ICCAS’s 60th anniversary.

This symposium is the first in a series of scientific symposia being organized by ACS Publications. “This new series provides a prominent and far-reaching platform for ACS Publications and the society to have more of a presence in China and beyond,” says Feng Chen, assistant director of editorial development and China strategic partnerships for ACS Publications. “ACS Pubications has high-quality journals, and this symposium provides in-person interaction, which is valuable, especially for researchers in other countries.”

Around 450 attendees from 16 countries participated in the symposium, which featured five plenary sessions with 24 speakers, 17 short oral presentations, and more than 100 posters. For more information, visit symposium.acs.org.

Large group of people.
Credit: Bo Wang
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

CCS and ACS hold chemical education forum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Publications hosts innovation symposium in Shanghai
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: ShanghaiTech Exhibit﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE