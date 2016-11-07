Advertisement

November 7, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 44

Scientists continue to study unusual heat-generating effects, some hoping for vindication, others for an eventual payday

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 44
All Issues

Nuclear Power

Cold fusion died 25 years ago, but the research lives on

Scientists continue to study unusual heat-generating effects, some hoping for vindication, others for an eventual payday

Why China’s contract research firms are doing more business at home

Rising orders from local clients are a welcome change for China’s pharmaceutical CROs

Water bear genomes start to reveal hardy critter’s secrets

Genomics research has sparked renewed interest in understanding one of nature’s toughest animals

  • Physical Chemistry

    Perspectives: In crystallography we trust

    How reliable are the structures deposited in crystallographic databases? Two chemists take time to explain

  • People

    The fine chemicals sector remembers Peter Pollak

    Former Lonza executive signed the first contract and wrote the book

  • Business

    Ethane supplier to the world

    Chemical makers on three continents are set to tap into cheap feedstock from the U.S.

Science Concentrates

Pharmaceuticals

Alzheimer’s drug candidate shows promise

BACE1 inhibitor verubecestat shows favorable side effect profile

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science courtesy of YouTube and cookies

 

Job listings

