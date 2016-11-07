ACS awards outstanding student chapters

The Society Committee on Education has announced the winners of the ACS Student Chapter Awards for the 2015–16 academic year. Receiving recognition are 46 outstanding, 93 commendable, and 145 honorable mention chapters, which were given these designations based on their programs and activities. In addition, 52 chapters that successfully completed green chemistry activities are being recognized as green chapters.
The awards will be presented during the spring 2017 ACS national meeting in San Francisco. The list of winning institutions is available at www.cenm.ag/studentchapters15-16.
In addition, the ACS Student Chapters Online annual report submission system is open for the 2016–17 academic year. This tool, available at www.studentchaptersonline.acs.org, allows student chapters to keep an online record of their activities and submit an annual report at the end of the academic year.
