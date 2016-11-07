China forces plants to move

Because of increased safety concerns and new land-use plans, China is ordering some factories to relocate. AkzoNobel will spend $100 million to move and expand its facilities in Tianjin, a city where a massive explosion occurred at a hazardous materials warehouse in August 2015. At its new location in Tianjin’s Nangang Chemical Park, Akzo plans to increase capacity and upgrade safety and environmental features. In Tianjin, the firm produces chemicals including cold and ambient peroxides, thermoset peroxides, and cross-linking peroxides. Separately, the Shanghai government just paid $60 million to Shanghai Hutchison Pharmaceuticals as compensation for relocating one of its facilities. The joint venture of Hutchison China MediTech and Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings earlier received $31 million and will ultimately get $113 million for moving its plant. The plant was at a site 12 km south of Shanghai that was rezoned in 2014. The firms are now spending $95 million to build a facility further outside Shanghai with triple the original capacity.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter