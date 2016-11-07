Clariant boosts mining chemical stake

Clariant is stepping up its role as a mining chemicals supplier. The Swiss firm will acquire Chemical & Mining Services, an Australian supplier of chemicals and services to the mining industry. Clariant is also acquiring the mining chemicals business of SNF Flomin, a U.S. producer of mineral processing reagants that’s owned by the French firm SNF. Separately, Clariant has opened a mining application and development center in Tucson and expanded a plant in Reserve, La.
