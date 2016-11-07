DuPont invests big in probiotics

DuPont will spend $100 million to expand probiotics production capacity in the U.S. The firm, which got into the business with its 2011 acquisition of Danisco, says it will boost capacity at plants in Madison, Wis., and Rochester, N.Y., by 70%. The two facilities are already being expanded as part of an earlier project. DuPont says consumers are increasingly turning to probiotics—beneficial strains of bacteria and yeast—to proactively take care of their health.
