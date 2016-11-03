Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Early career scientists don’t necessarily publish more important research

The most successful papers come at random times in scientists’ careers, study shows

by Andrea Widener
November 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kim Albrecht/Roberta Sinatra
This visualization shows that scientists tend to publish just a handful of highly cited papers in their careers. Each peak represents the number of citations an individual paper received.
Abstract drawing shows the number of citations each paper receives during a scientist’s career.
Credit: Kim Albrecht/Roberta Sinatra
This visualization shows that scientists tend to publish just a handful of highly cited papers in their careers. Each peak represents the number of citations an individual paper received.

Conventional wisdom has long claimed that scientists publish their most important work early in their careers.

Now, a study suggests that might be solely because younger scientists publish more. The research found that almost any paper could become a scientist’s most successful, no matter when it was published during that person’s career (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf5239).

“In some ways, this is bad news for scientists who believe the next paper they write is the best—because that is probably false,” says University of Waterloo economist Mikko Packalen, who studies science but was not involved in this research.

The paper’s authors wanted to look at what drives scientific success. “How does impact evolve in a career, and can we predict who will make a big discovery?” asks physicist Roberta Sinatra from Northeastern University and the Central European University. She and her colleagues used number of citations, a common but incomplete way to measure a paper’s impact, as a proxy.

At first, they found that scientists are most productive in early and midcareer. But when they dug deeper into their data on thousands of scientists, they saw that early success is because early and midcareer scientists publish more often.

In fact, whether any particular paper got a high number of citations was random throughout scientists’ careers. “Any paper published by a scientist could be the best one,” Sinatra says, pointing out that scientists have made Nobel Prize-winning discoveries in grad school and after retirement. That was true across disciplines and across various types of research.

There were a small percentage of scientists who stood out for having higher citations overall. Their analysis found that success was partially luck and partially an unidentified factor they call Q. The researchers’ next step is figure out what factors drive Q, such as their institution or their gender, Sinatra says.

The paper is a valuable contribution to understanding scientific success, Packalen says, but he doesn’t think it should guide funding just yet. “You don’t want to make science policy based on impact alone.”

Take a look at this interactive visualization of the study’s data, including specific chemistry citations.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A third of science researchers leave academia within 5 years
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Women scientists are less likely than men to submit papers to high-impact journals
Bias against women absent in peer review, analysis finds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE